June 3, 1936-April 29, 2019
GOODING — Our loving mother, Valoy Vaughn Christopherson Jensen, a resident of Gooding Idaho, and formerly of Redding, California, died suddenly April 29, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho of heart failure.
Valoy was born June 3, 1936 in Twin Falls, Idaho, the first daughter of Leonard and Grace Christopherson, and was the oldest of 10 children. Her family moved from Jerome to Gooding when she was a child, and she grew up on the family farm northwest of Gooding. She graduated from Gooding High School and later attended Ricks College.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She married Lester Detlef Jensen November 26, 1955 and their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived many years in Redding, California before moving back to the family farm in Gooding during the late 1990s. She loved the farm and was happy to be here with her husband Lester. She is survived by her husband, Lester Jensen of Gooding, Idaho, her daughter, Deanna Hovey (Stephen) of Idaho Falls, her sons, David (Brenda) of Gooding, Idaho, Marden (Lynnae) of Sandy, Utah, Daryl (Patsi) of Fort Worth, Texas, Larry (Amy) of Lichtenstein, and Niel (Jannae) Jensen of Lancaster, California, her brother Monte Christopherson (Patty) of Boise, Idaho, her sisters Sharon Hickman (Dan) of Lehi, Utah, Vera McCrea of Gooding, Idaho, Debbie Greenfield of Nampa, Idaho, and Tereasa Bunker (Gerald) of Provo, Utah. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grace and Leonard Christopherson, her brothers Albert and Arlyn (Diane), and her sisters Chris Walgamott (Bill), and Joyce Johnson. She had 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints, 1228 Main Street in Gooding, Idaho.
Graveside services will immediately follow the funeral, at Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Family members and friends may call from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, at Demaray Funeral Home, 737 Main Street, Gooding, Idaho.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
