June 5, 1923—March 11, 2019
On Monday, March 11, 2019, our dear mom and grandmother, Vadna May Garrard, passed peacefully with her children around her. Mom was 95 years old.
She was born June 5, 1923 in Burley, Idaho where she lived with her mom and dad, Iva and Oliver Cooper, and her brothers, Harold and Bruce. The family moved to California for a few years, but returned to Idaho when Vadna was finishing high school and weathered the Great Depression there.
On June 5, 1942 Vadna graduated from Oakley High School. She turned 19 that day, and married Wayne Garrard in Oakley. Wayne and Vadna eventually settled in Declo, Idaho, where they ranched cattle together and raised their four boys until Wayne passed on in 1966 at the age of 42. Mom relocated to Burley, Idaho where she raised her two youngest sons who were still at home, and took care of her parents. In 2013, she relocated to Meridian, Idaho, but her heart was always in Burley.
Vadna was an active member of the Burley 8th and 9th Wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving much of her time as a Primary teacher for the 5-year-old classes. She loved gardening, growing roses, roasting marshmallows over an open fire, embroidering, and spending time with her best friend, Donna. Most of all, she loved taking care of her kids and grandkids, and hearing about where the world was taking them after they left her home, visiting them whenever she could—adventuring as far away as Puerto Rico and Tokyo to do so.
Vadna is survived by her four sons and their families: Oliver Garrard of Port Angeles, Washington, Christopher Garrard of Talent, Oregon, Steven Garrard of Lisbon, Portugal, and Dale Garrard of Meridian, Idaho. Vadna was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Garrard; parents, Oliver and Iva Cooper; brothers, Harold and Bruce, and sister, Burmah Lynn.
Services will be held Friday, March 15th at the Burley 9th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2050 Normal Avenue in Burley, Idaho, with a viewing at 10:00 a.m., and funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Remembrances may be left for the family on Vadna’s webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.