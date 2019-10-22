{{featured_button_text}}

January 13, 1937—October 19,2019

V. Ray Maxfield passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Twin Falls, ID at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center.

Ray was born on Jan. 13, 1937 in Delta, Utah to Leigh and Lois Maxfield. He was the second of six children. He graduated from Delta High School in 1955.

Ray married the Love of his Life, Judy on Sept. 14, 1958. Ray served in the military as an MP during the Vietnam War. After serving in the military, Ray went on to do his life’s work as the owner of Tri-West Seed.

Ray enjoyed the many cruises that he and Judy were fortunate enough to go on together. The other love of Ray’s life was his beloved Kansas City Chiefs football team. He was a season ticket holder even though he lived in Idaho.

Ray and Judy have five daughters and 10 grand children. He loved hunting and especially attending his grand children’s activities. Honesty and fairness was always important to Ray in life and in business. He will be missed.

Ray is survived by his wife Judy, daughters Marilee, Tracy (Nick), Nicole, Leslie, Melissa (Wade) & his 10 Grand Children; Michael, Jacqueline, Nicholas, Damion, Dallas, Zachary, Sebastian, Savannah, Jackson, Isabella & Brothers Pete (Kay) and Evan & Sister Kathryn (Jim) Crump.

He was preceded in death by his grand parents, parents, sister Dawana & brother Kenneth. A viewing will be held at the Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday Oct. 24, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at noon. followed by the funeral services at 1 p.m.

