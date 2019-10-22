January 13, 1937—October 19,2019
V. Ray Maxfield passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Twin Falls, ID at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center.
Ray was born on Jan. 13, 1937 in Delta, Utah to Leigh and Lois Maxfield. He was the second of six children. He graduated from Delta High School in 1955.
Ray married the Love of his Life, Judy on Sept. 14, 1958. Ray served in the military as an MP during the Vietnam War. After serving in the military, Ray went on to do his life’s work as the owner of Tri-West Seed.
You have free articles remaining.
Ray enjoyed the many cruises that he and Judy were fortunate enough to go on together. The other love of Ray’s life was his beloved Kansas City Chiefs football team. He was a season ticket holder even though he lived in Idaho.
Ray and Judy have five daughters and 10 grand children. He loved hunting and especially attending his grand children’s activities. Honesty and fairness was always important to Ray in life and in business. He will be missed.
Ray is survived by his wife Judy, daughters Marilee, Tracy (Nick), Nicole, Leslie, Melissa (Wade) & his 10 Grand Children; Michael, Jacqueline, Nicholas, Damion, Dallas, Zachary, Sebastian, Savannah, Jackson, Isabella & Brothers Pete (Kay) and Evan & Sister Kathryn (Jim) Crump.
He was preceded in death by his grand parents, parents, sister Dawana & brother Kenneth. A viewing will be held at the Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday Oct. 24, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at noon. followed by the funeral services at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.