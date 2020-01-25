{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Utahna Jane Pelton

August 8, 1933—January 23, 2020

Our Dearly Beloved Utahna Jane Pelton has left us to be with all our Family in Heaven. Her time here on earth was very special and her accomplishments were nothing short of incredible. She leaves behind three children, 11 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and six great great grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all her family and friends. Services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the LDS church at 515 E 16th St, Burley, ID. A dinner will follow the services.

