Obituary: Una Wildred Webber

February 21, 1929 ~ June 11, 2020
Una Wildred Webber was born to Edward and Violet Banfill in Centerville, Nova Scotia on February 21, 1929. She transitioned to the arms of Jesus on June 11, 2020 at the age of 91. She was preceded by her husband of 57 years, Donald C. Webber, who passed away on October 23, 2011.
Una and Don were married on June 9, 1954 in Worcester, Massachusetts. Each brought a young son into the relationship, becoming an instant family of four. Newly married and with the wanderlust, they packed up their family and ventured to the great unknown. California or bust! They crossed the country in a car fully equipped with a window swamp cooler while reading all those Burma Shave billboards along route 66. It was a true adventure as they settled in the small dairy town of Chino, California. Their two sons, Anthony “Andy” Webber and Clifford “Cliff” Webber entered school in the second and first grades respectively. Being homesick, two years later they packed up and moved back to Massachusetts to be near Una’s 13 siblings and Donald’s sister and parents. Four years later, realizing why they moved west in the first place (the weather) they made the move again, this time settling in Glendora, California. Donald eventually retired from the US Postal Service and Una as an inspector at Ormco (a company suppling dental pieces for orthodontists). California lost its mystique, so upon retirement they moved to the quiet town of Wendell, Idaho. They spent their last twenty-nine years there, Don loving his garden and Una with her cross-stitching.
Una is survived by her two sons, Andy and Cliff; four grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Mom and dad are together again in glory. May we all wear the Webber moniker with honor as we carry on your legacy. You are missed but not forgotten. We look forward to the day we can all meet together again. Bless you Mom! See you on the other side.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Hagerman Christian Center, 2750 S 900 E, Hagerman, Idaho. Graveside service will conclude at the Wendell Cemetery, Wendell, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Una’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.