March 5, 1935—December 17, 2019
UDell Seal passed away on Tues. Dec. 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at Highland Estates, Burley, ID. He was born March 5,1935, in Acequia to Ralph Leslie Seal and Margaret Carmen Adams. Dad was the fifth child of 13. He loved his family and spoke often of them.
On August 22, 1954 he married the love of his life Jacqueline Louise Cannon in Rupert, Idaho. To their marriage was born two boys and three girls, Jeffrey, Kathleen, Patricia, Michael, and Joyce. They lived in Northern Idaho for a while where he drove a logging truck with his older brother Mel. After moving back to Rupert he then drove truck for the J.R. Simplot Company then worked for Electric Motor Rewind, alongside his younger brother Bruce, until he retired.
After his retirement he and Jaquie kept busy working in their beautiful yard. They built a playhouse for the grandchildren and a small village out back that included a trading post & cabins and teepee, all for his family to enjoy. He always had a project going on while he was thinking of the next one.
Dad and Mom’s “Old Fashioned” love and dedication to each other was a beautiful thing to witness.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jaquie. Daughters Kathy, Pattie, and Joyce and son Mike. Twelve grandchildren, Danialle, Kelli, Casey, Kristy, John, Heidi, Kimberly, Danny, Jessie, Hailey, Grady and Jeni. And 27 great grandchildren. Brothers, Larry, Johnnie, Donald & Bruce and a sister Darlene Frankenburg. He is preceded in death by his parents and son Jeffrey; brothers, Melburn, Richard “Dick” and Jerry; sisters, Mable Glassburn, Maurine Engkraf, Hazel Adair, and Betty Jean Adams.
Services were held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street Rupert, Idaho under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
