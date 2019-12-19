March 5, 1935—December 17, 2019
UDell Seal 84 of Rupert passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Highland Estates.
UDell was born March 5, 1935 in Acequia Idaho to Ralph and Margaret Seal. Dad was the fifth child of 13. He loved his family and talked of them often. He married Jaquie Cannon in August of 1954 and they had five children. Kathy, Pattie, Mike, and Joyce have always been a part of their lives. He also has 12 grandchildren and left a wonderful legacy.
Viewing for family and friends will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the Hansen Mortuary interment services will be held at future date. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
