October 25, 1939—February 12, 2019

Twila Mae Crawford, age 79, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away surrounded by her family on February 12, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Twila was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on October 25, 1939 to Bernice and Oscar Vulgamore. She graduated from Castleford High School.

Twila met Richard Crawford and was married November 21, 1959 in Elko, Nevada. They lived in Filer on the Crawford Homestead until he passed away March 8, 1964. They had two daughters.

Twila’s passions were gardening, crocheting and enjoying family and friends. Twila had many jobs over the years and enjoyed being on the City Counsel for many years and then was Mayor of Castleford for several years.

Twila was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard, her parents and brother Arlen.

She is survived by her sister Sharon Hahn and brother Brigg Vulgamore, daughters Patricia (Darl) Feurer, Terrie (Doug) Sievers and five grand-children and seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

An open house will be held February 19, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Parke’s Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Castleford Quick Response.

