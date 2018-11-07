February 18, 1916 – November 6, 2018
HEYBURN — Twila Babbitt, a 102-year-old resident of Heyburn, peacefully brought her long and fruitful life to a close on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, surrounded by loved ones.
Twila was born February 18, 1916, in Downey, Idaho, the daughter of Emil & Esther Sleight Pearson. She completed school through the eighth grade in the Jackson area, East of Rupert. She spent her youth as no stranger to manual labor, working in the fields hoeing beets and picking cotton; also helping during the potato harvest and working in the onion fields. She married her sweetheart, Arthur LeRoy Babbitt, in Rupert, Idaho, Nov. 22, 1936, which union was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on Nov. 8, 1962.
She and Arthur served a mission together from 1977-1979, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Culpeper, Virginia, which was part of the Washington DC North Mission. The couple also served together as temple workers in the Boise Idaho Temple from 1979-1981.
Twila loved working in her garden; baking bread and cinnamon rolls, canning jam, and playing Pinochle and other card games with her family. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading or telling them stories. Twila was a loving, caring person and an amazing example to us all.
She is survived by her children, Vernal (Kathy) Babbitt of Boise, Arla (Leyland) Hannah of Caldwell, Dale (Diana) Babbitt of Springville, Utah, Randy (JoAnn) Babbitt of Boise, Eileen Baldwin of Twin Falls, Gene (Shirley) Babbitt of Nampa, Alan (Lori) Babbitt of Chubbuck, and Wendy Babbitt of Heyburn; also surviving are two sisters, Edith Wiesner and Della Nelson; 46 grandchildren; 130 great-grandchildren; and 75 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur; brothers, Eldon, Cecil, LaVern, and Ray; sister, Fern; sons, Milton and Lonnie Babbitt; daughter, Carolyn Brown; and daughter-in-law, Darlene Babbitt.
The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Heyburn Ward, located at 300 S. 500 W., of Heyburn. Bishop Bill Conant will be officiating. Burial will follow at the West End Cemetery in Buhl.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, November 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday preceding the funeral service at the church.
