{{featured_button_text}}

September 14, 1932—January 22, 2020

Truman D. Koch, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at his home in Paul, Idaho. He was born on September 14, 1932 in Minidoka County. Truman married Betty Shaw and they enjoyed fishing, camping and going to the grandkids’ sports activities. They also enjoyed going to Jackpot, Nevada for shows and activities. He liked going to family gatherings and especially enjoyed going out to Dennis’s house in Murtaugh to work on fixing things like corrals, lawnmowers and anything else that needed fixing.

Truman is survived by his children, Delno (Sandy) Kock of Burley, Dennis Koch of Murtaugh, DeLoy Koch of Nampa, Hubert, (Rita) Shaw of Dietrich, Gene (Joyce) Shaw of Dietrich, and Marinda (Lynn) Ballard of Ashton; a sister Rosella Miller of Utah; a brother, Seymour (Lilia) Koch of Wendell and several grandkids and great grandkids. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Shaw Koch, his parents and three siblings.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Bethany A., Erika A., and Carl S. of Hospice Visions, Inc. for their special care of our father.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street in Rupert. A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 also at the mortuary and for one hour prior to the funeral on Friday. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

To send flowers to the family of Truman Koch, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 30
Viewing
Thursday, January 30, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
Hansen Mortuary
710 6th St
Rupert, ID 83350
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Truman's Viewing begins.
Jan 31
Viewing
Friday, January 31, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Hansen Mortuary
710 6th St
Rupert, ID 83350
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Truman's Viewing begins.
Jan 31
Funeral Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
10:00AM
Hansen Mortuary
710 6th St
Rupert, ID 83350
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Truman's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 30
Interment following funeral service
Thursday, January 30, 2020
11:00PM
Paul Cemetery
550 West 100 North
Paul, ID 83347
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Truman's Interment following funeral service begins.

Tags

Load comments