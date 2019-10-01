Obituary: Troy J. “TJ” Rasmussen

May 22, 1967 ~ September 26, 2019
On Sept. 26, 2019 the world lost a true hero.
Troy J. Rasmussen, “TJ”, was born on May 22, 1967 in Rupert, Idaho to Lloyd L. Rasmussen and Alta L. Rasmussen. After high school he joined the Navy which took him to California where he served four years on active duty. When he left active duty service, he met the love of his life, Tammy. They married on Jan. 19, 1991 in Minden, Nevada and spent 28 beautiful years as one. Together they raised their four wonderful sons in Jerome, Idaho.
TJ continued to serve his country and completed 20-plus years in the Navy Reserves, Army National Guard, and the Idaho Air National Guard. TJ was a jack of all trades type of man and had served his community in several positions as a city worker, an EMT, and a firefighter.
He got into his dream career at the Jerome Police Department as an officer. He had completed almost 20 years and achieved the rank of Sergeant.
He enjoyed motorcycle rides, camping, traveling and spending time with family. He spent a lot of time at the gym, tattoo shop, and watching football.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Rasmussen; his twin granddaughters, Jane and Raina Rasmussen-Olsen; and his brother, Kim Rasmussen.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Rasmussen; his four sons, Michael (Ingrid) Rasmussen-Olsen, Justin (Ryouka) Rasmussen-Olsen, Gerrod (Kayla) Rasmussen, and Austin (Courtney) Rasmussen; as well as his grandchildren, Haley, Ava, Madison, Ryan, Abigail, Kamden, Jena, Paislee, Olivia, and Nora; his mother, Alta Rasmussen; and brothers, Rodney (Chantell) Rasmussen, Gary Rasmussen, and Todd (Jodi) Rasmussen. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the community.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1301 N Davis St, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on TJ’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
