Obituary: Tristan Sue Sollis

December 8, 1978—November 25, 2018
Tristan Sue Sollis passed away November 25, 2018. She was born to Allan and Jonna Sollis in Idaho Falls, Idaho on December 8, 1978, the first of two children. She graduated from Skyline High School with the class of 1997 and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Tristan enjoyed learning and attended Idaho State University where she earned a bachelor degree in psychology. She utilized her knowledge, talent, and experience to help many people throughout her career with the State of Idaho and other employment. In time, Tristan met Mark Gritton, the love of her life. Mark and Tristan made their home together near Shoshone, Idaho where Tristan enjoyed gardening, making crafts, and babysitting. She also enjoyed traveling, especially to the Oregon coast, with family and friends.
Tristan had a big heart and a sweet spirit. She adored children, always had a kind word to share, and was quick to offer help to anyone in need. She had a love for animals and cared for many over the years, including foster dogs she took in while they were awaiting permanent homes. Tristan is an organ donor and through her generosity, 4 to 5 lives will soon be saved.
Tristan is survived by her best friend and partner, Mark Gritton; grandparents, Robert Sollis and Evan and Diana Bassett; parents, Dan and Jonna Nielsen; brother, Scott Sollis; nephew, Damon; niece, Kaitlyn; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and beloved “fur babies,” Goldie, Chewie, and Rhylie. She was preceded in death by her father; grandmother, Sharon Sollis; grandfathers, Jon Jarvis and Odell Dye; and “fur baby,” Geppetto. Memorial donations can be made in her name to the animal rescue organization she worked with: Road to Home,106 S. Rail East, Shoshone, ID 83352. A memorial service will be planned in the future.
