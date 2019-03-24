February 22, 1997—March 17, 2019
On March 17, 2019, Trina Fisk, 22, was suddenly given her wings to soar. She was the daughter of Terry Fisk and Danielle Jones. She is survived by her daughter (who was adopted to a caring family), her siblings, grandmother, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Growing up, she enjoyed spending time with her grandmothers, Anna Carroll and Betty Fisk. Trina graduated high school and cosmetology school. Even though Trina had some difficult times she always had a smile and gave the best hugs. She enjoyed listening to music and spending time at the library. She also enjoyed spending time with her boyfriend, Mark.
She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Burley Public Library. Services will be held at Morrison Funeral Home on the Rupert highway on April 2, 2019 at 11 a.m.
