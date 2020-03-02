Obituary: Trey Robert Tickner
0 entries

Obituary: Trey Robert Tickner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

April 11, 1990—February 20, 2020

Trey Robert Tickner passed away on February 20th, 2020 after a courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis. Trey was born on April 11, 1990 to Tim Tickner and Andrea Johnson Tickner in Pocatello, Idaho. Trey joined older brother, Tyson. The family moved to Twin Falls in 1993.

Trey went to school in Twin Falls, Idaho and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 2008. He will always be known for his dry sense of humor and his never-ending loyalty to his friends and family. He had a difficult life, but never allowed his illness to define him. He enjoyed the outdoors and bird hunting with his life long friend Kyle Ivie. He also loved golf and spending time with his beloved golden lab, Dakota.

He is survived by his parents, Tim (Leslie) and Andrea (Quinn), his brother Tyson, both grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his Aunt Robyn and both of his grandfathers.

Per his request, there will be a celebration of his life at his favorite place, the family cabin, at Henry’s Lake in June. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Claire’s Place Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps Cystic Fibrosis families. The following is the link to donate: clairesplacefoundation.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at rosenaufuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the following people: Vision’s Hospice, Steve Little (RN), Dicks Pharmacy, Dr. Paul Workman and his medical assistant Lindsey.

To plant a tree in memory of Trey Tickner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News