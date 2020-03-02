Obituary: Trey Robert Tickner

April 11, 1990—February 20, 2020

Trey Robert Tickner passed away on February 20th, 2020 after a courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis. Trey was born on April 11, 1990 to Tim Tickner and Andrea Johnson Tickner in Pocatello, Idaho. Trey joined older brother, Tyson. The family moved to Twin Falls in 1993.

Trey went to school in Twin Falls, Idaho and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 2008. He will always be known for his dry sense of humor and his never-ending loyalty to his friends and family. He had a difficult life, but never allowed his illness to define him. He enjoyed the outdoors and bird hunting with his life long friend Kyle Ivie. He also loved golf and spending time with his beloved golden lab, Dakota.

He is survived by his parents, Tim (Leslie) and Andrea (Quinn), his brother Tyson, both grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his Aunt Robyn and both of his grandfathers.