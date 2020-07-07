Obituary: Travis Wayne Anderson
October 8, 1979—May 22nd, 2020

It is with deepest sorrow, we announce that Travis Wayne Anderson, our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend left this world in the early hours of Friday May 22nd, 2020.

Those who knew Travis, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives that night.

Travis was born October 8, 1979 in Twin Falls Idaho to his parents Roger and Carla Anderson, where he joined his big sister Stacey. Travis was the spunky blonde-haired blue-eyed boy the family needed. Travis grew up loving the outdoors, fishing with his grandparents and dirt bikes with his cousins. As Travis grew his thrills became greater and he began racing dragsters with his dad and uncle. Travis grew up around the trucking industry, so it was no surprise when he was drawn to driving truck which became his career and passion.

Travis’ greatest adventure began in July of 2002 when he married Shannon, and together they had a beautiful baby girl Kilee. Although Travis and Shannon later divorced Travis never stopped loving Kilee.

Travis is survived by his mother Carla Anderson, his father Roger Anderson, sister Stacey (Jason) Coates, his daughter Kilee Anderson-Kelly, and his longest best friends his nieces Cary (Tristen) Van Laanen and Jesse Anderson. He is also survived by many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on July 11th 2020, 12pm at 3485 N 2800 E Twin Falls Idaho.

As I sit in Heaven

And watch you everyday

I try to let you know with signs

I never went away

I hear you when you’re laughing

And watch you as you sleep

I even place my arm around you

To calm you as you weep

I see you wish the day away

Begging to have me home

So I try to send you a sign

So you know you are not alone

Don’t feel guilty that you have

Life that was denied to me

Heaven is truly beautiful

Just you wait and see

So live your life, laugh again

Enjoy yourself, be free

Then I know with every breath you take

You’ll be taking one for me.

