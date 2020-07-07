Obituary: Travis Wayne Anderson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 8, 1979—May 22nd, 2020

It is with deepest sorrow, we announce that Travis Wayne Anderson, our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend left this world in the early hours of Friday May 22nd, 2020.

Those who knew Travis, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives that night.

Travis was born October 8, 1979 in Twin Falls Idaho to his parents Roger and Carla Anderson, where he joined his big sister Stacey. Travis was the spunky blonde-haired blue-eyed boy the family needed. Travis grew up loving the outdoors, fishing with his grandparents and dirt bikes with his cousins. As Travis grew his thrills became greater and he began racing dragsters with his dad and uncle. Travis grew up around the trucking industry, so it was no surprise when he was drawn to driving truck which became his career and passion.

Travis’ greatest adventure began in July of 2002 when he married Shannon, and together they had a beautiful baby girl Kilee. Although Travis and Shannon later divorced Travis never stopped loving Kilee.