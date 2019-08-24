Obituary: Travis Nice

Travis Nice
September 5, 1971 - May 3, 2019
Travis Nice, 47 passed away May 3, 2019 in Bellingham, WA after a year long battle with cancer. Travis is survived by his wife of 28 years Maxine (Tingay); his children, Chase (Alyssa), Cody (Azusa), Ciara, Chance, Caitlin and Cayla; mother Linda (Cox), brother Byron (Jackie); grandchildren Sekai and Hinata; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father Cecil Nice and grandparents Jay and Juanita Cox.
Travis was born Sept. 5, 1971 in Pocatello, ID to Cecil and Linda Nice. Travis grew up in Filer, ID where he graduated from Filer High School. Travis attended the University of Idaho where he graduated with a Mechanical Engineering Degree which lead into a career as a Project Manager for SEH American, Intel, Peabody Energy and ANVIL Corporation.
You have free articles remaining.
On Dec. 22, 1990 Travis married Maxine Tingay of Winnemucca, NV. Travis and Maxine had six amazing children who brought so much joy and laughter to their lives. Travis was a youth baseball and soccer coach for many years. Supporting his children in what ever they chose to do was always a priority to him, whether it was baseball, soccer, basketball, volleyball, singing, ice skating, college or joining the military. Travis was so proud when his older sons married their amazing wives, and when he became a grandfather. Being Sekai and Hinata's JiJi (Japanese for grandpa) brought so much joy to his life. He loved being able to show picture to co-workers.
Travis's passion was designing and working on projects, which was evident in their family home. There was no problem he couldn't engineer his way through. Travis and Maxine enjoyed traveling and exploring the world. Trips to Belize and the Cayman island where Travis could scuba dive were some of his favorite trips. Travis was very excited to move to Bellingham, WA because it is located on the coast and his first purchase was a boat. The family enjoyed camping trips to the islands, cruising the bay and many whale watching trips. Travis will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 1, 2019 at 827 Yakima Ave., Filer, ID. Lunch will be provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.