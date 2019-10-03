Obituary: Travis Morgan Burbie

July 7, 1989—October 1, 2019
Travis Morgan Burbie, age 30 of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls with his loving family by his side.
Travis was born July 7, 1989 in Sun Valley to Thomas and Pamela Parke Burbie.
Visitation for Travis will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, with services at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Private Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Carey Cemetery in Carey, Idaho.
All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Travis’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
