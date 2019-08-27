June 3, 1961-August 26, 2019
BUHL – Tracy Lynn Shaddy, 58 of Buhl, passed away Aug. 26, 2019 at her home in Buhl, Idaho.
Tracy was born June 3, 1961 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She had a difficult start in life and at the age of three days was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah to undergo testing.
She met many challenges in life, but always did her best and never quit until the job was done. She loved life and those around her and was a good example for all who knew her.
Tracy loved her family and never passed up a chance to play a game with her nieces and nephews. She loved having them visit often to have someone to play against besides mom, she was no challenge. At school she was known as the checker champion.
She attended Special Education in the Buhl school system, where she developed many lifelong friendships. After graduating from school she attended Magic Valley Rehab.
You have free articles remaining.
She loved to work with children and was able to work at Head Start for several years. A good friend had a daycare and needed some help so she went to work with Helen and Dick Snow. She worked with them until the Snows had to close the daycare because of their health.
Her favorite things to do were; camping and fishing, especially ice fishing. She was very competitive and it seemed she always caught the biggest fish. She spent many hours weaving pot holders and making hats on a loom. She loved working in the yard with her mom and missed this when she wasn’t physically able to do this any longer. She traded this for adult coloring books. She had quite an eye for color.
She is survived by mother, Nina Karel (Jerald); brothers, Roger (Michelle A.) Shaddy, Jr., Cody (Emily) Karel; sisters, Michelle Shaddy, and Tiffiny Karel; father Roger (Shirley) Shaddy, Sr.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Deep Creek Ward, 1001 Fair Street in Buhl. Interment to follow at West End Cemetery in Buhl.
To leave condolences visit www.whitemortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.