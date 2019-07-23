May 27, 1970 – July 21, 2019
Traci Luann Perron, 49, rejoined her Heavenly Father Sunday, July 21, 2019 from a stroke brought on after complications from her four-year battle with cancer and its treatments. She was born May 27, 1970 to Timothy and Pamela Conant in Jerome, Idaho and is the oldest of their three children.
Traci lived her young life on the Bell Brand Ranch in O’Neil Basin, Nevada, where she started school in a one room schoolhouse with five kids in the first eight grades. When Traci was seven years old, her family moved to Dietrich, Idaho where she was raised and called home for the remainder of her life.
Traci graduated from Dietrich High School class of 1988. Through her high school years, she competed in rodeo, volleyball, basketball, student government, dance, cheer and 4-H. Competing in many rodeo events, she enjoyed goat tying and competing in the queening competition. Traci served as the Fifth District Queen, Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo Queen, and Hailey Days Queen. She was also a contestant in the Ms. Rodeo Idaho contest. She was hard working and competitive and found great success in everything she tried. While attending the College of Southern Idaho she was a Student Senate Member and started her activeness in community and state involvement.
Traci grew up knowing her husband from a young age, and finally hooked her fifth-grade crush, Tracy Lynn Perron, after he returned from college and realized that she was no longer that little fifth-grade girl. They were married on August 12, 1991 at the Dietrich City Park. In March of 1992, Traci achieved her ultimate dream of becoming a mother with the birth of her first son, Dylan. Over the next seven years she extended her dream by giving birth to Jessica, Vance, Kyle, and Ryann Perron. When the kids were young, she kept them active in many different activities that also allowed her to serve. From t-ball to basketball, swim lessons to 4-H and every activity in between.
When the kids were young, she taught dance for many years. Her bubbling personality shined through with her love of dance as she taught many youth of Lincoln County. Traci spent countless hours and lots of energy helping her kids and other members of the community with 4-H projects ranging from raising lambs to sewing projects.
Volleyball not only stole her heart but trickled down to be a love of her children. She coached volleyball for approximately twenty years and was not just a coach of blocking techniques and passing fundamentals, but also a life coach on always finding the best in those you compete with and how to press forward with a positive attitude. She worked many different jobs through her life, but two of her most noteworthy were her work at Dietrich High School as the Child Nutrition Program (CNP) Director and Athletic Director. She loved the students of Dietrich Schools and all other surrounding schools, which was easily seen through her interactions with them.
Traci became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on August 11, 2000 and was eternally sealed to her husband and five children in the Boise, Idaho Temple on September 15, 2001. She served in many church callings from Primary to Relief Society, and knew the importance of serving others, but also in allowing others to serve her.
Traci’s true calling was realized after the birth of her two grandchildren, Brooks McKee Beus born May 2018 and Amaia Ruth Perron born April 2019. All of Traci’s last energy and half of her husband’s last paycheck went into loving and spoiling her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband, Tracy; children: Dylan (Kaylee) Perron, Jessica (Mark) Beus, Vance (Jaycee) Perron, Kyle Perron, and Ryann Perron; her father, Tim Conant; sister, Tara (Alex) Hagen; two grandchildren, Brooks Beus and Amaia Perron; and many other family members who love her dearly.
Traci was preceded in death by her mother, Pamela Conant; her brother, Cody Conant; grandparents, Sidney “Sid” and Carolyn Edwards; and Ray “Pete” and Alma Conant.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Dietrich Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 160 South 660 East Dietrich, Idaho, with a viewing beginning at 2 p.m. Graveside dedication will conclude at the Dietrich Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Traci Perron Memorial Scholarship Fund. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Traci’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.