Obituary: Tracey Jo Harris

November 14, 1967—June 2, 2019

Tracey Jo Harris, 51, passed away on June 2, 2019. Tracey was born in Helena, Montana on November 14, 1967 to Donel and Jo Anne (Cochran) Hayes, and was the youngest of 3 children. She graduated from Capital High in 1986. She received an Associate’s Degree from Ricks College and returned to school to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Western Governors University in 2010. Tracey was married to Greg Harris and they had three children. Tracey and Greg later divorced, but remained close friends. Tracey became a teacher at age 42 and taught Elementary School students for nine years in Boise, Twin Falls, and Aberdeen.

She served faithfully in her church callings, which included working with and teaching children, youth, and adults. Tracey was an avid reader, a history buff, a beautiful singer, a creative scrapbooker, an embarrassingly enthusiastic Packers fan, and a loving and supportive mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jo Anne Hayes, and is survived by her father, Donel Hayes, her sister and brother, Melody and Kelly Hayes, her children, Sarah, George, and Marcus Harris, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Tracey will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m., at 3271 W 2550 S West Haven, UT 84401. Condolences can be sent c/o Jody Lucas to 2179 W 1500 S Syracuse, UT 84075.

