Obituary: Torbjorn (Toby) Wiklund
Sherri Davis

April 4, 1930-May 16, 2019

On Thursday, May 16, Toby (Torbjorn) Wiklund passed away at the age of 89 of lung cancer. Toby was born on April 4, 1930 in Gavle, Sweden. He emigrated to the United States with his family in 1947 at the age of 17. After serving in the Army in post WWII Germany and in the Marine Reserves, he attended University of Houston with a degree in electrical engineering. In 1952 he became a US citizen, and was proud to be an American.

Toby worked most of his life at Houston Light and Power. He enjoyed weekend sailing regattas in Galveston Bay, and working with his son, Eric’s Boy Scout group.

After retirement, Toby moved to Twin Falls, ID. He enjoyed camping, hiking, cross country skiing, and kayaking.

In 1999 he married Patricia Bremer. Toby was dedicated to his church, Our Savior Lutheran, Twin Falls. He was involved with the building of their new church on Carriage Lane and attended the weekly Men’s Breakfast Fellowship. If there was a project to be done Toby was there with his hammer, paint brush or shovel. He also worked as a volunteer chief cook at the Salvation Army and later delivered for Meals on Wheels.

Toby was preceded in death by his father, Helge, his mother, Lydia, his son, Eric and his two brothers, Rojdon and Ragnar.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Bremer, his sister, Gunilla Hutton, nieces and nephews and his new family by marriage who loved him very much.

Internment, with military honors, will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1:45 p.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, ID 83714.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m., at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N, Twin Falls, ID 83301, followed by lunch at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 348 4th Ave N, Twin Falls, ID 83301.

Obituary: Torbjorn (Toby) Wiklund
