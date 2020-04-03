Obituary: Tonya Daphene (Radakovic) Pfen

Tonya leaves behind the love of her life, David Pfennig and youngest daughter Tiffany Bourke, both of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and oldest daughter Katie (Drew) Smith and little granddaughter Riley of Boston, Massachusetts. Parents, Jon and Nyla (Rasmussen) of Lake Stevens, WA; sister Andrea (Mark) Valdez of Lake Stevens, WA; brother Jon Daniel (Tara) Radakovic of Lake Stevens, WA; sister Stephanie (Zeb) Clary of Granite Falls, WA, and Andrea Dee (Ken) Radakovic of Granite Falls, WA. Also an aunt, Wilda Jolley and uncle Steven Radakovich, both of Boise, Idaho. Cousins and relatives are embedded in the Twin Falls and Mini-Cassia areas. She also leaves behind her two rescue kitty sisters, Stormy and Misty, now in Colorado Springs.

Tonya died suddenly after desperately battling an unexpected onset cancer. She never gave up. All of us were shocked and stunned after listening to her hopes and dreams for the future the night before. Needless to say, our grief at her passing has been overwhelming. This grief has since turned into an emptiness with deep sadness at her leaving us. I suppose some will say that she’s gone to a better place, but her place was with us. We were not ready to let her go, and she didn’t leave willingly either. She was a fighter all the way, never complaining and continually looking to a new future. We will always remember her saying to keep moving forward.