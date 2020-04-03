Obituary: Tonya Daphene (Radakovic) Pfen

October 7, 1968 - February 29, 2020
Tonya Daphene (Radakovic) Pfennig, passed away in Everett, Washington, 29 February 2020. She was born to Jon and Nyla (Rasmussen) Radakovic 7 October 1968 in Rupert, Idaho. She attended secondary schools in Boise, Idaho, the Canal Zone, Kansas, and California to finally graduate from high school in the Minico Class of 1985.
Tonya had a career in the Air Force after high school working in the Intelligence field, and was stationed in Germany witnessing the Wall come down. She loved old European cars and drove them all over little German villages. Her oldest daughter Katie was born in Omaha and accompanied her to a long stay living in Germany. She also was stationed in Texas and Colorado. Her youngest daughter, Tiffany, was born in Texas.
Tonya had a lifelong love of digging in the dirt and rocks. After the Air Force, she continued with her love of Archeology in which she had a Master’s degree. She participated in dinosaur digs all over Montana, Wyoming and Colorado. Tonya was working as an Archeologist for the Army Corps of Engineers in Walla Walla, WA at the time of her death.
Tonya was able to visit her father Jon who worked for a US Government agency in Wiesbaden and Kaiserslautern, Germany several times most recently. With both him and daughter Tiffany firmly in tow, she drove all over Europe visiting castles, churches, museums and many other extraordinary cultural sites having numerous adventures in the process. Different languages were sometimes a challenge, but never a barrier. All of these wondrous experiences with a multitude of dreams and hopes for the future have now vanished like tears in the rain.
Tonya leaves behind the love of her life, David Pfennig and youngest daughter Tiffany Bourke, both of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and oldest daughter Katie (Drew) Smith and little granddaughter Riley of Boston, Massachusetts. Parents, Jon and Nyla (Rasmussen) of Lake Stevens, WA; sister Andrea (Mark) Valdez of Lake Stevens, WA; brother Jon Daniel (Tara) Radakovic of Lake Stevens, WA; sister Stephanie (Zeb) Clary of Granite Falls, WA, and Andrea Dee (Ken) Radakovic of Granite Falls, WA. Also an aunt, Wilda Jolley and uncle Steven Radakovich, both of Boise, Idaho. Cousins and relatives are embedded in the Twin Falls and Mini-Cassia areas. She also leaves behind her two rescue kitty sisters, Stormy and Misty, now in Colorado Springs.
Tonya died suddenly after desperately battling an unexpected onset cancer. She never gave up. All of us were shocked and stunned after listening to her hopes and dreams for the future the night before. Needless to say, our grief at her passing has been overwhelming. This grief has since turned into an emptiness with deep sadness at her leaving us. I suppose some will say that she’s gone to a better place, but her place was with us. We were not ready to let her go, and she didn’t leave willingly either. She was a fighter all the way, never complaining and continually looking to a new future. We will always remember her saying to keep moving forward.
Many thanks to the kind care of the VA hospitals in Portland and Seattle. Tonya’s favorite charity was any local Humane Society. A marker will be placed close to grandparents in the Rupert cemetery at a later date.
