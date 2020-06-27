Obituary: Tony Keeter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 22, 1971—June 23, 2020

Tony Keeter passed away at the age of 49 in Rock Hall, Maryland on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, after a long, well-fought battle against cancer. Tony was born in Niles, Michigan on January 22, 1971 to Dianne Woolsten Fisher. He moved with his family several times as a child until they finally settled in Utah, where he lived for most of his life before moving to Twin Falls, Idaho in 2014. Shortly after his cancer diagnosis near the end of 2019, Tony moved to Maryland. While there, he lived with his brother David and sister-in-law, Laura. They lovingly cared for him through his cancer treatments and last days.

Tony is survived by his six children, Brandon, Emily (Parker), Kaitlin, Megan, Camille, and Ryan, his grandson Tyler, his brother, David Mayne (Laura), and sister Monica Black (Tron).

He is preceded in death by his brother Chris Keeter, his sister Becky Durfee, and his stepfather Albert Fisher.