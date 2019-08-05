October 17, 1937—August 3, 2019
Tony A. Gallegos born October 17th, 1937 in Nyssa, Oregon to John & Lala Gallegos, passed away August 3rd, 2019, at his home peacefully in his sleep, with his wife Carolyn at his side. Tony was the second child born of 16. His mother with all those children used a ringer washer and always had the cleanest and whitest clothes in town.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn R. Fenstermaker of 65 years. They were married April 17, 1954. They were blessed with Debra (Michael) Klobuchar, of California, Tony Jr. of Boise, Stan fey of Idaho Falls, Hernandez of Rigby, Gregg, of California, Sterling (Raquel) of Pinedale, Wyoming, Shauna Gallegos of Jerome, 13 grandchildren and 12 great grands. Also, brothers Manuel, Henry, George, Gilbert, and Andy, and sisters Rae Archuletta, Delores (John) Martinez, Rosemary (Orville) Mort, Anna (Carlos) Villafuerte, and Lilly Gallegos.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother John and a son brothers George, Michael, Alfonso, John, and sister Genevieve.
After marrying Carolyn they resided in Heyburn, Idaho for most of their lives. He worked for 18 years at Simplot and worked for Rual Call at the Maverick in Heyburn starting in 1960. In1975 he purchased the Maverick in Heyburn now known as Tony’s Service on Hwy 30. He continued to work at the station up until his death. He may have had two jobs or more at a time because he was a firm believer of making his own way and providing for his family where they never went without the necessities of life.
He was baptized into the LDS Church in his later years but was always involved with church outings and Boy Scouts, making sure they could use whatever he had to make their camping and projects better and spending time taking them places they needed to be. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A viewing will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 and from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, prior to the funeral. Services will conclude with burial in the Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has asked to give to your favorite charity. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
