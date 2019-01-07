July 30, 1935—January 2, 2019
HEYBURN – Tomas “Tommy” Florencio Valdez, an 83-year-old resident of Heyburn, died Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington.
Tommy was born July 30, 1935, in Montrose, Colorado, to Juan Bautista and Juanita Maria (Vargas) Valdez. However, he was raised as a true son by Tomas and Lena Valdez; and was blessed with a new brother and sister, Ted Gurule and Eleanor Reyes. He received and completed his education in Alamosa, Colorado. On June 1, 1959, Tommy married the love of his life, Joyce Carol Thompson; they were sealed for time and all eternity on Feb. 13, 2010, in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple. This union was blessed with a two sons, Ricky John Steelman-Valdez and Thomas Mark Valdez, and a special daughter, Shellie Kay Valdez. He and Joyce were honored to have two additional individuals whom they considered their own children, Craig Abo and Anna Ulrich Simons; the entire family sincerely loved them!
He worked for many years at Feeders Grain and J R Simplot Company and retired from the Minidoka School District, having been a custodian at Memorial and Big Valley elementary schools. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping, and trail riding on his 4-wheeler. Additionally, he liked singing and playing the guitar.
Tommy is survived by two daughters from a previous marriage, Emily Wythe and Louise Fuentes; his son, Mark Valdez of Lake Stevens, Washington; his grand and great-grandchildren; three brothers, Levi (Rayola) Valdez, Lorenzo (Margaret) DeLion and Ted Gurule; and his wife’s family, Betty Jean Jensen, Elna Draper, Verna DeLeon, Norma Kraus, and Randy (Kathy) Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Joyce; a son, Ricky John Steelman-Valdez; his daughter, Shellie Kay Valdez; four brothers; eight sisters; his brothers-in-law, Melvin Jensen, Lynn Draper, Clint DeLeon, Robert Larson, Lester Koyle, and David Kraus; and a great-grandchild.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Heyburn 1st Ward, 530 Villa Dr., in Heyburn, where friends and family may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
