Obituary: Tomasa C. Torres

October 6, 1925 ~ July 9, 2020

Tomasa C. Torres, 94, of Jerome, Idaho passed away on July 9, 2020.

Mom was born to Ignacio & Clarita Cavasos on October 6, 1925 in Junction City, Texas. She married Julian D. Torres. For numerous years, she worked as a Floor Supervisor for Ore-Ida Foods. After retirement, Tomasa was a teacher’s aide for Hazelton & Eden elementary schools. She was a Spanish translator for St. Benedicts hospital.

Tomasa “Tomie” was preceded in death by her husband, Julian D. Torres; son, Lupe Torres; her parents, Ignacio & Clarita Cavasos; brother, Kele Cavasos; granddaughter, Angela Torres Jackson; and daughter in law, Cindy Lee Torres.

Tomasa is survived by daughter, Hilaria and husband David Fuhrman; son, Julian and wife Sue Torres; son, Joe Torres; and son, John and wife Sandra Torres. She cherished her 13 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.

Our family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to special friend Josie Fernandez, Dr. Elizabeth Sugden, and Becky Mink with all her wonderful staff at Creekside Care Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Creekside Care Center or the St. Jerome Catholic Church.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Jerome Cemetery, 701 West Ave. I, Jerome. Due to Covid-19, at the family’s request, please wear a facemask at the graveside service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Tomasa’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.