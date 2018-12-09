Obituary: Todd Lyle Barkes

March 12, 1966—December 4, 2018
Todd Lyle Barkes, a son, brother, father, husband, and a man of all men, passed away on December 4, 2018 after a two-year battle with cancer.
Todd was born March 12th 1966 to Stanley Barkes and Dixie (Hranac) Barkes in Burley, ID.
He was both loving and generous, and always there when you needed him. Family was the most important part of his life, and was until the moment he passed. Everyone who knew Todd will remember how he brought the life to a party with his boisterous personality.
Todd was one who loved and cared for every living animal. His pets meant the world to him (especially his dogs), and his love for animals were what made him the man he was. He grew up on farms and dairies, so hard work was something that came natural to him.
Todd married Denice (Hansen) Barkes, and they later divorced. He met and married Leah (Korte) Barkes (deceased). He was blessed with six children Tyson (Jaclyn) Barkes, Dustin Barkes, Ashley Barkes, Kara Barkes (deceased), Cheyann Barkes, and Faith Barkes, along with four beautiful grandchildren.
Todd is survived by his parents Stanley Barkes and Dixie (Hranac) Barkes, and his siblings Lisa (Gerry) Swanke, Jennifer (Dan) Taylor, Joni (Steve) Klamm, Jeremiah Barkes (Deceased), Tara (Mark) Porter, and Chauncey (Andrea) Barkes.
He will be greatly missed by all. There will be a celebration of life Saturday, December 15th at the home of Stan and Dixie Barkes 900 W. 312 S. Murtaugh, ID. There will be an open house from 5-8 p.m.
