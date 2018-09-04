Obituary: TinaLee “Tina” Roque

December 10, 1968 – August 29, 2018
TinaLee “Tina” Agnes Roque, 49, of Jerome passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.
Tina was born on Dec. 10, 1968, in Jerome, ID the daughter of Roy and Reba Gwin.
She is survived by her mother; Reba Gwin of Jerome, children; Javlin (Amber) Roque of Jerome, Heli (Frank) Perez of Jerome, Nikki (Samson) Stewart of Twin Falls, Susan (Raylynn) Smith of Twin Falls, Arcadio (Cassandra) Avila of Jerome and Tina Grogan (Steven Monroe) of Twin Falls, 24 grandchildren, and her siblings; Donald Gwin of Jerome, Roy Gwin, Jr. of Jerome, Joseph Gwin of Buhl, Suzanne Gwin of Jerome, and Daniel Gwin of Jerome.
She was preceded in death by her father Roy.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Tina at the Twin Falls Falls Park in the canyon on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Potluck (please bring a dish to share) will begin at 1:00, the celebration will last through the afternoon. Cremation is under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
