Obituary: Timothy Ross ‘Mike’ Matthews

March 13, 1928—July 16, 2020

DECLO – Timothy Ross “Mike” Matthews of Declo, Idaho, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home. He was 92.

Mike was born March 13, 1928, in Declo, the fifth child born to Timothy Wilford and Lillian Genevieve Ramsey Matthews. He attended school in Declo, graduating in 1946. When his three older brothers went off to fight in World War II, Mike stayed behind to help on the family ranch.

In 1947, Mike married Mavis Ann Fries. They made their home in Declo and together they raised seven children. Farming and ranching continued to be the foundation of Mike’s life. He and his brother, Kelly, worked together raising sheep, cattle, row crops, and kids. In addition, Mike attended horse shoeing school in San Luis Obispo, California. He started shoeing $8.00 dollars a head and on a big day, worked through 13 horses. There were several summers that he shod 1,500 head. He was known all over the country for his horse shoeing ability.

During his retirement years, Mike was famous for his roundabouts. Several times a day he could be seen driving around the community, just checking things out and making sure all was well in Declo.