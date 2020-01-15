Timothy Mark Lewis, “Bear”, 71, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Dec. 10, 2019 of natural causes. He went quietly in his sleep.
Tim was born in Yuma, Arizona and later pursued an engineering / drafting degree from Los Angeles Tech. After which, he earned his journeyman certification as a machinist. He spent several years traveling across the country, plying his trade and following his adventurous spirit. After a while, he found himself in Alaska working on a crab fishing boat. His time aboard that ship set the stage for several good stories that earned sincere laughs from everyone who heard them.
Later, Tim spent a tour of duty in the United States Army working as a mechanic for helicopters. After his service, he once again set about his work as a machinist. He moved several times over the coming years before finally settling in Twin Falls. After retiring, he remained in the area and developed several near and dear friends.
Tim is survived by his sister, Debi; his brother, Chris; his niece, Beth; and numerous friends who hold him in the highest regard.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Rosenau Funeral Home.
