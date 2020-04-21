Obituary: Tim McKnight

June 16, 1949—April 1, 2020
Tim McKnight, 70-year-old Oakley resident, passed away very suddenly in his home in Oakley on April 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by a nephew he raised and called son, Bill McKnight. His survivors are his wife of 50 years, Debby and 9 children, Jody (Tony) Prewitt, Kristi McKnight, Kathleen (Duane) Baker, Tim McKnight, Jennifer (Lee) Bronson, Erin Post, Robert (Kendle) McKnight, Louie (Lisa) McKnight, Sparr McKnight; 32 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren.
Tim was very well known for his integrity and hard work, his storytelling and incredible artist talents that he loved to share. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but mostly his family. He was the iron man and our hero. Love you Dad. In keeping with Tim’s wishes, no formal services will be held.
Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.