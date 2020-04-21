Obituary: Tim McKnight

Tim McKnight, 70-year-old Oakley resident, passed away very suddenly in his home in Oakley on April 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by a nephew he raised and called son, Bill McKnight. His survivors are his wife of 50 years, Debby and 9 children, Jody (Tony) Prewitt, Kristi McKnight, Kathleen (Duane) Baker, Tim McKnight, Jennifer (Lee) Bronson, Erin Post, Robert (Kendle) McKnight, Louie (Lisa) McKnight, Sparr McKnight; 32 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren.

Tim was very well known for his integrity and hard work, his storytelling and incredible artist talents that he loved to share. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but mostly his family. He was the iron man and our hero. Love you Dad. In keeping with Tim’s wishes, no formal services will be held.