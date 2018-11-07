Try 1 month for 99¢
Obituary: Tiffany Kay Ward Clark

April 14, 1971 – November 4, 2018

Tiffany Kay Ward Clark, age 47, of Murtaugh, Idaho, passed away as a result of a car accident near Mountain Home on Sunday, November 4, 2018. She was born on April 14, 1971, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Alan Eugene Ward and Barbara Joyce Gott.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Visitation with family is Sun, Nov 11, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Funeral service is Mon, Nov 12, at 10:00 a.m. Both are at Parke’s MV Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Tiffany Clark to our local humane society where she was known to drop dog food and treats. Contributions may be sent to: People for Pets – Magic Valley Humane Society, 420 Victory Ave, Twin Falls, ID 83301.

To sign a guestbook, and share condolences, tributes, stories and/or photos, go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Tiffany Kay Ward Clark
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments