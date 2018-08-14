Obituary: Tiffani Amber Streling

Tiffani Amber Streling, 21, of Burley passed away on May 2016—November 2016 in Jerome County.
Tiffani was born on April 7th 1994 in Cassia Hospital to William Streling and Melissa Belt. Tiffani was raised and educated in Burley, graduating from Burley High School in 2013.
Tiffani and Jordan Defillips were together for years and together they had a daughter, Saphire. Tiffani worked at Best Western as a housekeeper. She enjoyed crafts, baking, talking on the phone, and hanging out with friends and family.
Tiffani is survived by William (Stephanie) Streling, Melissa (Don) Belt, Braxton, Rylee, Kayden, Mariah, Christina, Levi, Jasmine (Brian), Kristina (Dan), Chelsea. Rhonda Robnett (Wayne Hayhurst), Terri (Mike) Albert and Richard Hodgson
She was preceded in death by Saphire, Grandma Velda, Grandma McCammon, Grandma Jean, Grandma Grandsberry, Grandma Hayhurst.
Tiffani’s family will remember every time she walked into the room the huge smile on her face, for making everyone laugh and having a good time. She always took care of her sisters and brothers no matter what the situation was. She was always on her phone and never went anywhere without a charger.
A gathering is scheduled to celebrate Tiffani’s life at the Cal Ranch boat docks on Aug 18, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. A potluck will be held, if you would like to bring a salad or a dessert dish we would love to feed you while we share memories of Tiffani. We will have boats there, so bring your swimming suits. Please come as we enjoy our time remembering Tiff like she always wanted us too.
