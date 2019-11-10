June 27, 1937-Nov. 5, 2019
Rae Dreith passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Highland, Utah at the age of 82. Rae was born on June 27, 1937 in Shelley, Idaho. She spent most of her childhood in Idaho, with a memorable short time in Cedar City, Utah when she was in junior high. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1955 and then attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. While at BYU she broke her leg skiing and had to leave school to recover. Instead of returning to college, Rae pursued a career as a stewardess for United Airlines. She traveled the world with United in the late 1950s and met her husband Benjamin Phillip Dreith through a fellow stewardess. They were married in March of 1961 in Denver, Colorado where they raised their family.
Rae was preceded in death by her father Andrew Edwin “Ted” Larsen and her mother Mildred Oler Larsen. She is survived by her siblings Dee Larsen (Bonnie), Rita Smack (Richard), Nan Rasmussen (Steve), and Kirk Larsen (Jeannine), her ex-husband Benjamin Dreith, her daughter Lisa Diann Ponder (William “Bill”) , and her four grandsons, Logan Ponder, Benjamin Ponder, William Ponder and Joshua Ponder.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho at the LDS church located at 847 Eastland Drive North. Viewing 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., followed by the service at 1 p.m. and the internment at Sunset Memorial Park directly following.
