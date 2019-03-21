Try 3 months for $3

September 11, 1952—March 13, 2019

Thomas “Tom” Franklin Kay, 66 of Filer, ID passed away on March 13, 2019. Tom was born September 11, 1952 in Twin Falls, ID to Ransom Albert Kay and Etholean (Sills) Kay into his family of nine brothers and sisters.

Tom grew up hunting, fishing, and riding anything with two wheels all around the foothills and South Hills of Southern Idaho. He attended schools in both Hollister and Filer. As always, Tom was ready for another adventure, so he enlisted in the Navy in 1971 and served as a jet mechanic until 1979. While serving, he married Elaine Vanhorn in Filer, ID later the two divorced, but together they had two sons, Tom Jr. Kay and John Albert Kay. When he wasn’t able to make the most of being outdoors, Tom went to work at the Fish Hatchery and driving truck. Tom met the love of his life and soul mate, Nancy Erdmann, in 1993. They went on one date and were never apart after that. Tom’s children became Nancy’s and Nancy’s children became Tom’s.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings. He is survived by his two sons, Tom Jr. (Justine) Kay of Meridian, John (Joanne) Kay of Buffalo, WY, three “step children” Misty, Geurin, Chance, eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Keep the rubber down, Tom! You will be forever missed and always in our hearts. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 2 p.m., at White Mortuary in Twin Falls, ID. Condolences can be left at whitemortuary.com

Obituary: Thomas "Tom" Franklin Kay
