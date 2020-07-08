Obituary: Thomas Michael Olson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 30, 1971—June 30, 2020

Thomas Michael Olson age 49, of Moose Lake, died Tuesday June 30, 2020 due to injuries from a motor vehicle accident. He was born May 30, 1971 in Shakopee, the son of Steven Olson of Idaho and Marilyn (Teppo) Olson of Virginia. He was a 1990 graduate of Virginia High School, attended Brainerd Vocational School, and completed other industry trainings. He was a truck driver for H & P Transport. He married Cherilyn McDonald on May 24, 1999 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Thomas is survived by his Wife: Cherilyn Olson of Moose Lake; Sons: Jesse Olson of Cook, and Zeejay “Squishy” Olson of Moose Lake; Daughter: Brianne Olson of Virginia; Siblings: James Olson, Joni Glosser, Lance Caswell and Billy Olson. Mother: Marilyn Olson of Virginia; Father: Steven Olson of Idaho; and Special Aunt: LaVerne Setter of Buhl. He was preceded in death by Sister: Lynn Marie Curry; and Uncles: Mike Olson, Ronnie

A Celebration of Life Gathering will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 4631 Admiral Road in Iron, MN.

Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www. baumanfuneralhome.com

