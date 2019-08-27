Thomas Merrill Quigley
February 2, 1962 ~ August 22, 2019
Thomas Merrill Quigley passed away at his parents' home in Castleford, Idaho on Aug. 22, 2019. He was a husband, a son, a brother, an uncle, and a friend to many. Tom was bold, charismatic, and athletic from day one. He made friends easily and was loved by all who encountered him in his life.
Tom was very involved in his time at Castleford High School where he played any sport offered including 8-man football and basketball. He was also a proud Eagle Scout that fostered his lifelong love of the outdoors and land conservation.
Tom was brilliant and put his abilities to good use. He graduated from Idaho State University with a B.S. degree in Biology in 1984 and went on to study Law at Arizona State University Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law. He graduated cum laude and was admitted to practice before the U.S. District Court District of Arizona in October 1988 after he passed the arduous state bar exam on his first attempt. He was an Associate Editor of Arizona State Law Journal. He was employed by the Mohr Hackett Law Firm which later became Sherman & Howard's Commercial Litigation Group. He was a member of the State Bar of Arizona Appellate Practice and Intellectual Property Sections and a member of the Maricopa County Bar Association Litigation Section.
Tom truly loved the law and fought for the people's right to have access to the law. He took on many Pro Bono cases to help those who could otherwise not afford this right as he believed everyone deserves to have their story told.
But even more importantly Tom loved his family and friends. Tom married the love of his life, Lori, October 1, 2005. They met playing volleyball. The two of them shared many adventures together which included traveling abroad, skiing, camping and float trips. Tom especially enjoyed cooking to celebrate many family and friends' special occasions.
Tom is survived by his wife, Lori; his mother, Jeanne; siblings, Patti (John Hurley) and Tim; aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews scattered across the country. He was preceded in death by his father, Ted; and brother, Ned (Jodi Atkinson).
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Castleford United Methodist Church, 303 Elm Street, Castleford, Idaho 83321. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at West End Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho.
Memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to the Arizona State University Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Tom's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
