April 13, 1928—December 24, 2018
Thomas Darwin Pennock, 90, died peacefully at home on Monday, December 24, 2018.
Tom was born 13 April, 1928 to Rachel Alta Powell and James E. Pennock in Twin Falls, Idaho and helped raise ten siblings, whom he loved dearly. He was a proud alumnus of Lincoln Elementary School, Twin Falls Hight School and the Utah State Agricultural College. He married Gae Hansen in the Logan, Utah Temple on June 25, 1953. His marriage and his six children defined his life. He was an outstanding family man. He lived in Idaho, Washington and Utah where he engaged in agriculture and insurance work with Beneficial Life. He was an enthusiastic gardener, student of Western and Civil War history and an undeterred idealist.
Tom is survived by his wife Gae, daughters, Debbie Calton (Syracuse, UT), Amy Oliphant (Austin, TX) and four sons Thomas Dee (North Ogden, UT), Doug (Austin, TX), Kelly (Bountiful, UT), Brian (Kaysville, UT) and foster son Johnny Allen (Shiprock, NM), 37 grandchildren or great-grandchildren, brother, Robert Pennock and sister, Julie Moss.
Holidays, birthdays and driving across the Idaho state border were each cause for celebration in Tom’s long, productive life, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service will be held Monday, December 31, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Oak Hills Chapel, 1410 East Gentile Street, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Garland City Cemetery, Garland, Utah at 3 p.m.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
