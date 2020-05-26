Obituary: Thern H. Ward Jr. (Thernie)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 14, 1949—May 12, 2020

Thern H. Ward Jr. (Thernie), 70, of Elba, ID passed away on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Cassia County Regional Medical Center.

He was born September 14, 1949 in Almo, ID to Thern Ward SR. and Donna Pettingill Ward. He married Beverly Kay Harvison on July 12, 1975. This year would have been their 45th Wedding Anniversary.

He received his education in Almo and Malta. He was a disabled American Veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the United States Army. After returning home he served in the National Guard and Reserves. After being Honorably Discharged he attended Saddle making school, worked in the Agricultural Field, Morton Thiokol building boosters for the Space Shuttle, then became a Fence Contractor. He also rode for the Cattleman’s Association in Sublett, Idaho. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he had served as a Member of the Melchizedek Priesthood, held office of Clerk, and had taught the Sunbeams class with his wife. He loved the Gospel.