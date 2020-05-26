Obituary: Thern H. Ward Jr. (Thernie)

September 14, 1949—May 12, 2020
Thern H. Ward Jr. (Thernie), 70, of Elba, ID passed away on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Cassia County Regional Medical Center.
He was born September 14, 1949 in Almo, ID to Thern Ward SR. and Donna Pettingill Ward. He married Beverly Kay Harvison on July 12, 1975. This year would have been their 45th Wedding Anniversary.
He received his education in Almo and Malta. He was a disabled American Veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the United States Army. After returning home he served in the National Guard and Reserves. After being Honorably Discharged he attended Saddle making school, worked in the Agricultural Field, Morton Thiokol building boosters for the Space Shuttle, then became a Fence Contractor. He also rode for the Cattleman’s Association in Sublett, Idaho. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he had served as a Member of the Melchizedek Priesthood, held office of Clerk, and had taught the Sunbeams class with his wife. He loved the Gospel.
In his younger years he broke horses and loved riding his horse Kitten, being out with his friends where they would all meet up and have a BBQ, helping his Nan in her rose garden, and hunting with his brothers. He enjoyed being outside whether in Nevada cutting Christmas Trees or in the Almo Park cutting Poles and camping and riding his horse Miss Annie. He loved sitting around the campfire telling stories and laughing with his family and dogs. He loved his grandkids and teasing them by grabbing their blankies with his toes. He loved kids.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years Kay of Elba, 3 children: Amanda Ward (Eric) of Shoshone Idaho, Andy (Misty) Ward of Shoshone Idaho, and Jamie (Jeremy) Clark of American Falls; 5 Granddaughters; Stephanie, PJ, Faith, Lillian, and Kyla. His mother Donna Ward of Rupert Idaho, Siblings; Marvin (Arlene) Ward of Elba, VerLynn (Clyde) Anthon of Declo, Susan Robinson of Clifton Idaho, Base (Tammy) Ward of Almo Idaho, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his Paternal Grandparents Orville and Nancy Ward; Maternal Grandparents Base and Inez Pettingill; 2 nephews Jake Ward and Jack Ward; his Father Thern Ward Sr.; and brother-in-law Ben Robinson.
The viewing will be held at Morrison Payne Funeral Home, 321 East Main St. in Burley Idaho on May 21, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral and graveside services will be held at Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo, Idaho on May 22, 2020 at 11 a.m.. with Bishop Brodee Bowden Officiating. Service arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
