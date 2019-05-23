June 9, 1943—May 22, 2019
Terri (Theresa Mae Lauzon) Rambur of Twin Falls, age 75, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 surrounded by her adoring children after a long fight with Crohn’s Disease and Alzheimer’s. Terri was a tremendously devoted mother, adoring Grandma & Great Grandma, and loving wife, sister, auntie and friend.
She is survived by a sister, Irene Hebert of Mullan, ID, a brother, Ron Lauzon of Vancouver, WA, and was preceded in death by her parents, sister Lillianne, baby sister Jeulie Anne, and her beloved husband Tony Rambur.
Terri was born to Amede and Emma Lauzon on June 9, 1943 in Whitefish, MT. She graduated from Whitefish High School in 1961 and then attended beauty school in Kalispell. She met and fell in love with Tony Rambur in Whitefish where they were married in 1964. They enjoyed 32 years of marriage until he passed away on Christmas Day 1996. Together Terri and Tony lovingly raised 5 children: Tim, Roxanne, Brad, Todd, and Brian. Terri adored her 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was a hard-working and dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker. She drove her Volkswagen bus, full of kids, to every ball game and practice, every scout meeting, every band practice and performance, etc., and still managed to have dinner on the table every night at 5:30 sharp. She worked for many years as manager of a beauty supply store in Twin Falls. Terri was known and loved for her sense of humor and love of laughter. She was witty, full of fun, and always had a joke to tell. Just recently, she told her kids as she lay in a hospital bed to “always remember to laugh, every single day.” Above all, Terri loved Jesus with all her heart. She spent countless hours volunteering at the Catholic Church, enjoying many Bible studies, prayer groups, and singing along to her favorite worship music.
There will be a Celebration of Life and viewing with a time to share memories of Terri on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 5–7 pm at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. There will also be a Funeral Mass at St. Edward’s Catholic Church on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 9 am.
