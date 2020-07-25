Obituary: Theresa Grond

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 23, 1946 ~ March 19, 2020

Theresa Grond, 73, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 19, 2020. Theresa battled Alzheimer's Disease, but fought the battle to the very end with courage and faith.

Theresa was born on October 23, 1946 in Friesland, a province of the Netherlands, to Garrett and Agnes Wiersma. The Wiersma family came to the United States when Theresa was four years old. They lived on and operated a dairy in Modesto, California.

Theresa became a US citizen when she was in high school. After high school graduation, Theresa obtained her bachelor's degree from Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. After graduating she taught at Valley Christian Schools in Southern California.

Theresa met Robert “Bob” Grond in Southern California and married on July 31, 1971 in her hometown of Modesto, California. They moved to Grants Pass, Oregon and lived there for 20 years. Bob and Theresa co-owned a dairy while in Grants Pass.

In 1994, the couple moved to Idaho, where Theresa taught math and science at the Filer School District for 17 years until she retired. After retiring from the Filer School District, Theresa enjoyed planting flowers in her yard, reading and baking!