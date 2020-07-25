Obituary: Theresa Grond

October 23, 1946 ~ March 19, 2020
Theresa Grond, 73, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 19, 2020. Theresa battled Alzheimer's Disease, but fought the battle to the very end with courage and faith.
Theresa was born on October 23, 1946 in Friesland, a province of the Netherlands, to Garrett and Agnes Wiersma. The Wiersma family came to the United States when Theresa was four years old. They lived on and operated a dairy in Modesto, California.
Theresa became a US citizen when she was in high school. After high school graduation, Theresa obtained her bachelor's degree from Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. After graduating she taught at Valley Christian Schools in Southern California.
Theresa met Robert “Bob” Grond in Southern California and married on July 31, 1971 in her hometown of Modesto, California. They moved to Grants Pass, Oregon and lived there for 20 years. Bob and Theresa co-owned a dairy while in Grants Pass.
In 1994, the couple moved to Idaho, where Theresa taught math and science at the Filer School District for 17 years until she retired. After retiring from the Filer School District, Theresa enjoyed planting flowers in her yard, reading and baking!
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Garrett and Agnes Wiersma; and sister, Florence Veneman-Vanklaveren.
Theresa is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob”; sons, Michael (Becky), David (BreeAnn), and Stephen (Kay); sisters, Betty (Bonno) Kroeze and Marge (Gordon) Lucas; brother Earl (Pam) Wiersma; and grandchildren, Joseph, Colt, Payton, Hannah and Noah; along with several nieces and nephews.
Theresa will be missed – God made a masterpiece when He made her!
A Celebration of Theresa's Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Avenue North, Buhl, Idaho. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited amount of seating will be available; however, the service will be live streamed on Fame Funeral Chapel's Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking anyone who would like to honor Theresa's memory to donate to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Theresa's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
