Obituary: Theresa Ann Reeves

July 9, 1953—May 8, 2020
Theresa Ann Reeves passed away peacefully at her home in Kimberly, Idaho, surrounded by her family on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 66.
Theresa was born July 9, 1953, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter to Art and Shirley Kinsela, who later divorced. She was born the great granddaughter to Herman and Lucy Stricker, early Southern Idaho pioneers. She attended elementary school at St. Edward’s Catholic School, in Twin Falls, until transferring to Kimberly Elementary School in the fifth grade. She graduated from Kimberly High School in 1971. Theresa married Doug Reeves on July 13, 1974, in Elko, Nevada. Soon thereafter, she began her first career as a cook for the hay crews in Nevada during the summer haying seasons. She served as mother and friend as the crews spent their summers putting up hay on several ranches in Northern Nevada. She continued her path of hard work as a truck driver for Grower Solutions, formerly known as Simplot Soilbuilders, in Twin Falls for nearly 30 years. If you needed directions to any farm or field in Southern Idaho, Theresa could get you there.
Theresa enjoyed working in her yard, going to see live music, but most of all she loved to discover new places in the middle of nowhere to hunt for treasures. Her love for animals began at an early age. She would jump on a horse and spend the entire day riding and exploring. She was a wonderful mother and friend and so much more. The word “Stranger” was not in her vocabulary.
She was preceded in death by her father Arthur, her mother, Shirley, and stepfather, Alvin Puckett. She is survived by her husband, Doug Reeves, daughter Kara (Greg) Carter, two sons, Billy (Angie) Reeves, Brady Reeves, one grandchild, Sully Carter and her brother, Michael Kinsela.
The family extends their gratitude to Dr. Manning and the staff at St. Luke’s Cancer Institute for all of their kindness and care.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations to be made to the Friends of Stricker, Inc., P.O. Box 2218, Twin Falls, ID 83303, in her name.
