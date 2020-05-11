Obituary: Theresa Ann Reeves

Theresa was born July 9, 1953, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the daughter to Art and Shirley Kinsela, who later divorced. She was born the great granddaughter to Herman and Lucy Stricker, early Southern Idaho pioneers. She attended elementary school at St. Edward’s Catholic School, in Twin Falls, until transferring to Kimberly Elementary School in the fifth grade. She graduated from Kimberly High School in 1971. Theresa married Doug Reeves on July 13, 1974, in Elko, Nevada. Soon thereafter, she began her first career as a cook for the hay crews in Nevada during the summer haying seasons. She served as mother and friend as the crews spent their summers putting up hay on several ranches in Northern Nevada. She continued her path of hard work as a truck driver for Grower Solutions, formerly known as Simplot Soilbuilders, in Twin Falls for nearly 30 years. If you needed directions to any farm or field in Southern Idaho, Theresa could get you there.