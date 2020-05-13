Obituary: Thelma VanOtterloo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 4, 1943—May 8, 2020

Thelma VanOtterloo, a resident of Twin Falls, Idaho died Friday the 8th of May 2020 at Ashley Manor Care Center.

Thelma was born August 4, 1943 in Sheldon, Iowa to Cornie and Christine VanDenHul. At 18 years old she met her husband Jim and immediately she knew that was the man for her. October 19, 1962 they were married and spent over 57 years as husband and wife. She leaves behind her husband Jim, daughters Tammy and Jill, sons Jim and Genaro. She also leaves 6 grandaughters, 5 grandsons, 4 great granddaughters and 2 great grandsons and now she has met her great grandchildren Kasey and Dezi who preceded her in death. Thelma also leaves behind her siblings Jake (Phyllis-deceased), Herm (Dawn) Nettie (Tom) and Cheryl (Cal) and many nieces and nephews.

Thelma devoted her life to the service of others. She excelled at cooking and baking. She loved bringing meals to families in need, mostly church family, bringing in dinner for the sick and recovering from health situations. There were many days her children would come home from school to homemade bread, cinnamon and jelly rolls, cookies, bars, etc. She also loved to embroider and read. Thelma loved children and had a daycare and taught Sunday school for many years.