Obituary: Thelma VanOtterloo

August 4, 1943—May 8, 2020
Thelma VanOtterloo, a resident of Twin Falls, Idaho died Friday the 8th of May 2020 at Ashley Manor Care Center.
Thelma was born August 4, 1943 in Sheldon, Iowa to Cornie and Christine VanDenHul. At 18 years old she met her husband Jim and immediately she knew that was the man for her. October 19, 1962 they were married and spent over 57 years as husband and wife. She leaves behind her husband Jim, daughters Tammy and Jill, sons Jim and Genaro. She also leaves 6 grandaughters, 5 grandsons, 4 great granddaughters and 2 great grandsons and now she has met her great grandchildren Kasey and Dezi who preceded her in death. Thelma also leaves behind her siblings Jake (Phyllis-deceased), Herm (Dawn) Nettie (Tom) and Cheryl (Cal) and many nieces and nephews.
Thelma devoted her life to the service of others. She excelled at cooking and baking. She loved bringing meals to families in need, mostly church family, bringing in dinner for the sick and recovering from health situations. There were many days her children would come home from school to homemade bread, cinnamon and jelly rolls, cookies, bars, etc. She also loved to embroider and read. Thelma loved children and had a daycare and taught Sunday school for many years.
Thelma’s ultimate passion was her love for the Lord. She fought many illnesses throughout her life and it was very difficult. But Thelma’s faith never wavered and she always said “Lord use me again as your servant to bring others to you.” Thelma was very social and loved spending time with her friends, having them over for coffee and also loved participating in her church Bible Study. She also was very involved in prison ministry which was so close to her heart.
Our hearts are filled with sadness and we already miss her but we rejoice that she is with her Lord and Savior, completely healed. We love you and can’t wait until we can all be together again one day.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.