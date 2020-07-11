Obituary: Thelma Lometa McFarland Sexton

Thelma attended elementary and High school in Butler, Oklahoma where, by chance, at a basketball game, she met a young player from Pie Flat High named Allen. At that first meeting he told her that sooner or later, she would be his. After she graduated in 1940, she was working at the 5 and Dime. She saw an ad looking for people wanting to go west to California. There was only one seat left, and she took it. Her friends in Oklahoma asked her to call upon their family that lived in Burbank. Once she arrived in California, she made contact and was invited over for a visit. When she arrived, the same young basketball player, from years before, was sitting on the couch. Thelma and Allen then started dating.