June 8, 1932 — February 11, 2020
Thelma Berniece Shaffer, 87, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Feb. 11, 2020. She was born June 18, 1932 in Jasper, Missouri to Earl Morgan Fitchpatrick and Lenna Helen Quade Fitchpatrick.
She is survived by her two sons, Jerry (Janelle) Shaffer of Pullman, WA and Kenneth “Kenny” Shaffer of Twin Falls; two daughters, Jane Elliott of Buhl and Jean (Mike) Goodrich of Santa Clara, CA; 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary with graveside service concluding at Jerome Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Thelma’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
