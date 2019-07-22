October 15, 1936 ~ July 14, 2019
Theodore Darwin Netz, 82, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at his home, surrounded by his family, due to natural causes. Ted was born October 15, 1936 in Kulm, North Dakota to Theodore and Katie Sandau- Netz. He was the ninth out of eleven children. Ted grew up on the family farm where only German was spoken. He went to the country school where he learned how to read, write, and speak English. Farming was a tough life and he learned how to work hard at a very young age. Ted only attended school until the 8th grade. Ted then went to work on a neighboring farm, with his wages going home to help the family. When he turned 16 he hitched a ride with his brother Lloyd out west to the town of Buhl. He met and began dating Patricia Todd in 1956, but decided to serve his country and joined the Army. After his 2- year enlistment was up he came back to Buhl where he married Pat in 1958 and started a family. Their twin girls Teri and Tami were born, and soon after their son Ted was born.
Ted was preceded in death by his mother, Kate; father, Ted; brothers, Kermit, Willard, Lloyd, Elroy, an Iver; sisters, Viola, and Irene.
Ted is survived by his wife, Marge; daughters, Teri (Mike) Capshaw, Tami (Chuck) Plank, and Sherry (Mike) Hernandez; sons, Ted (Julie) Netz, Terry Spina; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great, grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Methodist Church, 908 Maple, Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ted’s memorial webpage and www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
