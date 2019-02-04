October 30, 1951—January 31, 2019
Terry Renee Williams, age 67, of Twin Falls, Idaho, escaped this mortal realm on January 31, 2019. She passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. She fought a courageous battle with failing health over the last two years.
Terry was born on October 30, 1951 in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Robert Earl and Fern Rosene Collins. Terry met the love of her life, Roy Lee Williams, and they were married on July 27, 1968.
Terry worked as a Certified Nurses’ Aide for Mountain View Care Center in Kimberly, Idaho for a number of years, however, she always told everyone that her occupation was a “domestic slave”. Mom was almost always home when the kids got home from school. It was much to our delight as she was a wonderful cook and would often have homemade goodies for us. She remained an excellent cook until the time of her passing. She passed on the family recipe for homemade spaghetti sauce to her granddaughter Rylee Brown.
Roy and Terry had three children together. Amy, Jennifer, and Eli. Roy and Terry enjoyed 41 beautiful years together. Roy passed away on March 28, 2010 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Following Roy’s passing, Terry’s sister, Theresa Armenta came to live with her. They were each others’ biggest critics, as well as best friends. They loved binge watching “Murder She Wrote”, eating hot dogs, drinking diet Coke and diet Dr. Pepper, and listening to Celtic Thunder. When Terry fell too ill, she was forced to give up her love of smoking cigarettes. Terry would have been tickled pink to have a “smoking room” named in her honor. Terry was generous to a fault, soft at heart, yet she sugar-coated absolutely nothing. Terry was never one for sentiment or religion, but she would want everyone to remember her favorite motto which was “Trust No One”. Also, let it be known that JTV has lost a fiercely loyal customer in Terry. So many things in life seem of little significance at the time they happen, but they take on a greater importance as we near the end. Terry left the world a little better than the way she found it, and we will try to carry on her legacy of love for her family and her generosity to anyone in need.
Terry leaves behind a very dysfunctional family that she was extremely proud of. Terry is survived by her daughter Amy (Doug) Brown of Hansen, Idaho, Son Eli (Melissa) Williams of Twin Falls, Idaho and Son In-Law Eric Brown of Hansen, Idaho. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Cody (Melissa) Brown of Twin Falls, Idaho, Samantha (Luke) Cunningham of Jerome, Idaho, Shyla Brown of Hansen, Idaho, Rylee Brown (Said Salazar) of Twin Falls, Idaho, Ethan Brown of Hazelton, Idaho, Elliot (Jocee) Williams of Twin Falls, Idaho and Seth (Meranda) Williams of Twin Falls, Idaho. She is also survived by great grandchildren Carson and Sadie Brown of Hansen, Idaho, Mikayla Runyon of Twin Falls, Idaho, and one more on the way.
She is survived by her brother Tommy (Mary) Collins of Paul, Idaho, sister Debbie (Lanny) Olsen of Clarkston, Washington, and her sister and most precious friend, Theresa Armenta of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Terry was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Fern Colllins, brothers Bob and Calvin Collins, sister Phyllis Marinelarena, and her daughter Jennifer Lynn Brown.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Hospice Visions as well as the entire staff at the office of Dr. Joseph Ippolito for their love and support at this difficult time. Terry will be greatly missed as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.
Following her wishes, there will not be a service, however, she would want well-wishers to remember “Please don’t cry because I am gone, instead be happy that I was here”. Instead of flowers, Terry would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone who is deserving or in need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.