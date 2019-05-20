{{featured_button_text}}

January 23, 1962—May 17, 2019

Terry Race, 57, of Shoshone, Idaho, passed away at his home on May 17, 2019, after a two-year battle with cancer.

Terry was born in Gooding, Idaho, on January 23, 1962, to Merle and Robetta Race. He was the fourth of five children, with siblings Tom, Dennis, Charlene and Todd. He attended school in Shoshone and graduated in 1980. He then attended Idaho State University, earning an Associate’s Degree in Soil Science. Terry worked for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service for 36 years, and retired in January of 2018. In 2017, he was awarded the “Outstanding NRCS Employee of the Year” award.

Terry married Lorie Simon on June 12, 1987. They welcomed their first child, Cody, in August of 1992, and their second child, Christy, in February of 1995.

Terry enjoyed camping, fishing, farming and spending time with his family. The Race household hosted many family gatherings, and there was always something delicious cooking in the Dutch ovens.

Terry is survived by his wife, Lorie, of 32 years; his son, Cody (Josey), his daughter, Christy, his sister and brothers, numerous nieces and nephews, and his trusty brown hound, Decker. He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” –A.A. Milne

A memorial service will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on May 23, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Terry Race
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments