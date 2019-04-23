December 10, 1942—April 21, 2019
Terry Lee Teeter, a 76-year-old resident of Malta, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home.
He was born December 10, 1942, in Tremonton, Utah, the son of Thomas Roy Emer and Mary Elizabeth “Beth” (Hurd) Teeter; he was the second child of ten children. He received his education in Malta, and graduated from Raft River High School in 1962. He married Carol Ann Green February 17, 1962, in Burley. To this union were born a son and a daughter. They later divorced. He married Millie Rae Hedden November 14, 1969, in Elko, Nevada. Terry adopted Millie’s son, Dale, and a son, Terry Brian joined the family in 1972. They were sealed in the Logan Utah Temple May 29, 1979.
Terry worked for several local farmers; Harvey Wight, Paul Rentmaster, Jack and Jerry Hirai, Roger Neddo, and Harlan Jensen. In 1972, he became self-employed doing custom grain harvesting and later branched out harvesting other crops. Additionally, he owned and operated Teeter Cattle Hauling.
He loved riding his Harley Davidson, being in the field running his machinery, hauling cattle with his buddies, coffee time, music and family. He will be missed by family and his friends at Malta Fuel Depot. He always had a smile and a story to tell.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Millie Rae Hedden; children, Terry Lee (Renee) Hawkins, Kimra Hawkins, Dale (Teri Lynne) Teeter and Brian Teeter; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Tamara (Robert) Worthington, Clair (Judy) Teeter, Pauline (Dennis) Erickson, Linda (Layne) Hamilton, Coralee Kempton, Rick (Susan) Teeter, LaDawn (Lynn) Lawson, and Leacia (Rawhide) Clark; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Teeter; brothers-in-law, Alvin (Anita) Hedden, V.R. (Rosalie) Hedden, and Kent (Sharon) Frederickson; and many nieces and nephews.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; Millie’s parents; a brother, Thomas Gay Teeter; a sister-in-law, Virgean Frederickson; one nephew, Brandon Worthington; and a niece, Teresa Teeter.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Malta Ward, located at 280 N. 1st St., in Malta. Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
