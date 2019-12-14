Obituary: Terry Gene Martin

Terry Gene Martin
February 2, 1941 ~ December 11, 2019
Terry Gene Martin, 78, of Jerome, Idaho, passed away on Dec. 11, 2019, at his home after a long illness.
He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on Feb. 2, 1941, to Jay and Thelma Martin. He graduated from Jerome High School in 1959 and University of Utah in 1963 with a degree in Animal Husbandry. After college, he went on the rodeo circuit where he met and married Pamela Goldsmith and had a son, Marty. They divorced in 1966. He married Elaine Jackson in 1968. They raised two sons, Tory and Justin, and divorced after 30 years. On March 10, 2019, he married Freddie Hopkins, his partner of 22 years.
Terry began his career as a teacher in Filer, Idaho. After he and Elaine married, they went to Alaska to teach for three years. It was during this time Terry fell in love with Sled Dog Racing. For 18 years, with his family, he raised, trained, and raced sled dogs in North America, Canada, and Alaska. He won four international gold medals and one World Championship. When he wasn't with the dogs, he was operating an auto import business, Circle T. He ran the business with long-time friend Rhonda Hawker. He loved spending time in Canada, where his business associates became close friends. Terry loved hunting with his friend Gary, riding his horse, building things with his friend Gordon and being on the farm where he grew up and lived the majority of his life.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife, Freddie; sons, Marty (Samantha) Goldsmith , Tory (Lori) Martin, Justin (Autumn) Martin; grandchildren, Travis Nielson, Brittni Martin, Ashtin (Javier) Mejia-Martin, Kyla Goldsmith; great-granddaughters, Gabby, Isabella; stepdaughter, Tracy (Kevin) Eslinger; step-grandchildren, Morgan (Aspenn), Ashly, Kenzie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Thelma Martin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln Ave, Jerome, Idaho. Services will conclude with a graveside service at Twin Falls Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
The family would like to thank Sommer Beers and Jackie Adams for the love and care they provided to Terry over this past year.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Terry's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.